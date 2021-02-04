Scoreboard roundup — 2/3/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Milwaukee 130, Indiana 110
Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 111
Dallas 122, Atlanta 116
LA Clippers 121, Cleveland 99
New York 107, Chicago 103
Oklahoma City 104, Houston 87
Washington 103, Miami 100
San Antonio 111, Minnesota 108
New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101
Sacramento 116, Boston 111
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Vegas at San Jose (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
St. John’s 70, Villanova 59
East Carolina 82, Houston 73
Alabama 78, LSU 60
Virginia 64, NC State 57
Georgetown 86, Creighton 79
Pittsburgh 83, Virginia Tech 72
Missouri 75, Kentucky 70
South Carolina 72, Florida 66
Michigan at Northwestern (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.