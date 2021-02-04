Scoreboard roundup — 2/3/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee 130, Indiana 110

Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 111

Dallas 122, Atlanta 116

LA Clippers 121, Cleveland 99

New York 107, Chicago 103

Oklahoma City 104, Houston 87

Washington 103, Miami 100

San Antonio 111, Minnesota 108

New Orleans 123, Phoenix 101

Sacramento 116, Boston 111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Vegas at San Jose (Postponed)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

St. John’s 70, Villanova 59

East Carolina 82, Houston 73

Alabama 78, LSU 60

Virginia 64, NC State 57

Georgetown 86, Creighton 79

Pittsburgh 83, Virginia Tech 72

Missouri 75, Kentucky 70

South Carolina 72, Florida 66

Michigan at Northwestern (Postponed)

