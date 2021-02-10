Scoreboard roundup — 2/4/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Utah 112, Atlanta 91

Golden State 147, Dallas 116

Portland 121, Philadelphia 105

Houston 115, Memphis 103

LA Lakers 114, Denver 93

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 4, Dallas 3

Toronto 7, Vancouver 3

NY Rangers 4, Washington 2

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Nashville 6, Florida 5 (OT)

Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1

Arizona 4, St. Louis 3

Chicago 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo at NY Islanders (Postponed)

New Jersey at Pittsburgh (Postponed)

Minnesota at Colorado (Postponed)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58

Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85

Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga (Postponed)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.