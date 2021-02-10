Scoreboard roundup — 2/4/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Utah 112, Atlanta 91
Golden State 147, Dallas 116
Portland 121, Philadelphia 105
Houston 115, Memphis 103
LA Lakers 114, Denver 93
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 4, Dallas 3
Toronto 7, Vancouver 3
NY Rangers 4, Washington 2
Ottawa 3, Montreal 2
Nashville 6, Florida 5 (OT)
Winnipeg 4, Calgary 1
Arizona 4, St. Louis 3
Chicago 6, Carolina 4
Buffalo at NY Islanders (Postponed)
New Jersey at Pittsburgh (Postponed)
Minnesota at Colorado (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58
Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85
Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.