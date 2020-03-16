Scoreboard roundup — 3/15/20

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Houston at Portland (Postponed)

Charlotte at Orlando (Postponed)

Oklahoma City at Washington (Postponed)

Boston at Chicago (Postponed)

Brooklyn at Sacramento (Postponed)

Denver at L.A. Lakers (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Edmonton at Philadelphia (Postponed)

Ottawa at St. Louis (Postponed)

Vegas at Colorado (Postponed)

Montreal at Anaheim (Postponed)

Carolina at Buffalo(Postponed)

New Jersey at Tampa Bay (Postponed)

N-Y Islanders at Pittsburgh (Postponed)

Nashville at Minnesota (Postponed)

Winnipeg at Vancouver (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.