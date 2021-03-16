Scoreboard roundup — 3/15/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Milwaukee 133, Washington 122
Charlotte 122, Sacramento 116
San Antonio 109, Detroit 99
Brooklyn 117, New York 112
LA Clippers 109, Dallas 99
Phoenix 122, Memphis 99
Denver 121, Indiana 106
LA Lakers 128, Golden State 97
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Buffalo 0
Pittsburgh 4, Boston 1
Florida 6, Chicago 3
Vancouver 3, Ottawa 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 5, NY Rangers 4 (OT)
Montreal 4, Winnipeg 2
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Vegas 2, San Jose 1
St. Louis at Los Angeles (Postponed)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.