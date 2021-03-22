Scoreboard roundup — 3/21/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 109, Miami 106 (OT)
Oklahoma City 114, Houston 112
New Orleans 113, Denver 108
Boston 112, Orlando 96
Chicago 100, Detroit 86
Brooklyn 113, Washington 106
Cleveland 116, Toronto 105
Philadelphia 101, New York 100
Dallas 132, Portland 92
Phoenix 111, LA Lakers 94
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 3
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3 (SO)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
Baylor 76, Wisconsin 63
Houston 63, Rutgers 60
Arkansas 68, Texas Tech 66
Syracuse 75, West Virginia 72
Villanova 84, North Texas 61
Oregon St. 80, Oklahoma St. 70
