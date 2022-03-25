Scoreboard roundup — 3/24/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104

Memphis 133, Indiana 103

Milwaukee 114, Washington 102

New Orleans 126, Chicago 109

Phoenix 140, Denver 130

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida 4, Montreal 3

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

Dallas 4, Carolina 3 (SO)

NY Islanders 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 2

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2 (OT)

Edmonton 5, San Jose 2

Vegas 6, Nashville 1

Chicago 4, Los Angeles 3 (SO)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68

Houston 72, Arizona 60

Villanova 63, Michigan 55

Duke 78, Texas Tech 73

