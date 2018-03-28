ABC-National Sports 

Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/18

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:
   
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington     116  San Antonio   106
Toronto        114  Denver        110
Houston        118  Chicago        86
Portland       107  New Orleans   103
Miami           98  Cleveland      79
Dallas         103  Sacramento     97
Indiana         92  Golden State   81
L.A. Clippers  105  Milwaukee      98

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey      4  Carolina       3
N.Y. Islanders   4  Ottawa         3
Detroit         5  Pittsburgh     2
Winnipeg        5  Boston         4; SO  
St. Louis       3  San Jose       2; OT  
Nashville       2  Minnesota      1; SO  
Dallas          3  Philadelphia   2; OT
Columbus        7  Edmonton       3
Vancouver       4  Anaheim        1

