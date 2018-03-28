Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 116 San Antonio 106
Toronto 114 Denver 110
Houston 118 Chicago 86
Portland 107 New Orleans 103
Miami 98 Cleveland 79
Dallas 103 Sacramento 97
Indiana 92 Golden State 81
L.A. Clippers 105 Milwaukee 98
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 4 Carolina 3
N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 3
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5 Boston 4; SO
St. Louis 3 San Jose 2; OT
Nashville 2 Minnesota 1; SO
Dallas 3 Philadelphia 2; OT
Columbus 7 Edmonton 3
Vancouver 4 Anaheim 1
