Scoreboard roundup — 3/27/18

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 116 San Antonio 106

Toronto 114 Denver 110

Houston 118 Chicago 86

Portland 107 New Orleans 103

Miami 98 Cleveland 79

Dallas 103 Sacramento 97

Indiana 92 Golden State 81

L.A. Clippers 105 Milwaukee 98

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 4 Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 3

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5 Boston 4; SO

St. Louis 3 San Jose 2; OT

Nashville 2 Minnesota 1; SO

Dallas 3 Philadelphia 2; OT

Columbus 7 Edmonton 3

Vancouver 4 Anaheim 1

