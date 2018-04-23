Scoreboard roundup — 4/18/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 2
Detroit 6, Baltimore 5
Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 11, 14 Innings
Toronto 15, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 16 Innings
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 7, Seattle 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 Innings
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 4
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m., postponed
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Cleveland 100, Indiana 97
Utah 102, Oklahoma City 95
Houston 102, Minnesota 82
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 2, Anaheim 1
