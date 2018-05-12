Scoreboard roundup — 5/8/18

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:



INTERLEAGUE

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7

Seattle 5, Toronto 0

Detroit 7, Texas 4

Houston 4, Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 12 Innings

Washington 4, San Diego 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Houston 112, Utah 102

Golden State 113, New Orleans 104

