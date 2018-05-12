Scoreboard roundup — 5/8/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0
Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6
Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2
Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7
Seattle 5, Toronto 0
Detroit 7, Texas 4
Houston 4, Oakland 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 2
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3
Arizona 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 12 Innings
Washington 4, San Diego 0
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Houston 112, Utah 102
Golden State 113, New Orleans 104
