Scoreboard roundup — 6/1/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
Chicago White Sox 8, Milwaukee 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, Boston 3
Oakland 16, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 0
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 3, 13 Innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 4, Washington 0
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 8
Arizona 9, Miami 1
Cincinnati 7, San Diego 2
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 0
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Phoenix 95, Minnesota 85
Connecticut 110, Chicago 72
Las Vegas 85, Washington 73
