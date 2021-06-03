Scoreboard roundup — 6/2/21
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Colorado 6, Texas 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3
NY Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 2, Boston 1
Oakland 6 Seattle 0
Chi White Sox at Cleveland (Postponed)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Chi Cubs 6, San Diego 1
NY Mets 7, Arizona 6
Washington 5, Atlanta 3
LA Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia at Cincinnati (Postponed)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS
Philadelphia 129, Washington 112 (Philadelphia wins series 4-1)
Atlanta 103, New York 89 (Atlanta wins series 4-1)
Utah 126, Memphis 110 (Utah wins series 4-1)
Dallas 105 L.A. Clippers 100 (Dallas leads series 3-2)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 (Montreal leads series 1-0)
Colorado 3, Vegas 2 OT (Colorado leads series 2-0)
