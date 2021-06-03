Scoreboard roundup — 6/2/21

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Colorado 6, Texas 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 3

NY Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 2, Boston 1

Oakland 6 Seattle 0

Chi White Sox at Cleveland (Postponed)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chi Cubs 6, San Diego 1

NY Mets 7, Arizona 6

Washington 5, Atlanta 3

LA Dodgers 14, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia at Cincinnati (Postponed)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Philadelphia 129, Washington 112 (Philadelphia wins series 4-1)

Atlanta 103, New York 89 (Atlanta wins series 4-1)

Utah 126, Memphis 110 (Utah wins series 4-1)

Dallas 105 L.A. Clippers 100 (Dallas leads series 3-2)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Montreal 5, Winnipeg 3 (Montreal leads series 1-0)

Colorado 3, Vegas 2 OT (Colorado leads series 2-0)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.