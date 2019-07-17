Scoreboard roundup — 7/16/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 8, Baltimore 1

Arizona 9, Texas 2

NY Mets 3, Minnesota 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NY Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 0

Toronto 10, Boston 4

Kansas City 11, Chi White Sox 0

Oakland 9, Seattle 2

LA Angels 7, Houston 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 9, LA Dodgers 8

Miami 12, San Diego 7

Chi Cubs 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8, Colorado 4, 10 innings

