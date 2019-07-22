Scoreboard roundup — 7/21/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Colorado 8, NY Yankees 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 5, Boston 0

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 Innings

Tampa Bay 4, Chi White Sox 2

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 7, Oakland 6

Houston 5, Texas 3

LA Angels 9, Seattle 3



NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

San Diego 5, Chi Cubs 1

San Francisco 3, NY Mets 2, 12 innings

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4

LA Dodgers 9, Miami 0

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington 93, Atlanta 65

Las Vegas 79, Minnesota 74

Chicago 78, Indiana 70

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta 2, D.C. United 0

