Scoreboard roundup — 8/11/18

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Saturday's sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

St. Louis 8, Kansas City 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 5, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Boston 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 6, Arizona 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 11 Innings

Milwaukee 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 0

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta 92, Dallas 82

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 74

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Minnesota 42, Denver 28

Arizona 24, L.A. Chargers 17

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Philadelphia 3, New England 2

