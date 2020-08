Scoreboard roundup — 8/13/20

By ABC News(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis at Detroit (Postponed)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 17, Boston 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 4, Chicago 3 (OT)

Carolina 3, Boston 2

Dallas 5, Calgary 4



WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

