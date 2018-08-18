Scoreboard roundup — 8/17/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 Innings
Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 Innings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 8, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 Innings
Colorado 11, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, San Diego 4
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 69, L.A. Sparks 67
Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79
Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102
Seattle 85, N.Y. Liberty 77
Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14
N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17
Carolina 27, Miami 20
Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17
Arizona 20, New Orleans 15
