Scoreboard roundup — 8/17/18

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 Innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington 8, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 Innings

Colorado 11, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, San Diego 4

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 69, L.A. Sparks 67

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102

Seattle 85, N.Y. Liberty 77

Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Kansas City 28, Atlanta 14

N.Y. Giants 30, Detroit 17

Carolina 27, Miami 20

Buffalo 19, Cleveland 17

Arizona 20, New Orleans 15

