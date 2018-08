Scoreboard roundup — 8/18/18

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Saturday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 6

Oakland 7, Houston 1

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 2

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 7, Washington 5, 10 Innings

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, Atlanta 3, 10 Innings

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, Arizona 6

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 115, Indiana 106

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Jacksonville 14, Minnesota 10

L.A. Rams 19, Oakland 15

Cincinnati 21, Dallas 13

Tampa Bay 30, Tennessee 14

Houston 16, San Francisco 13

Chicago 24, Denver 23

L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 14

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle 5, Los Angeles 0

