Scoreboard roundup — 8/18/19

Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 11, Kansas City 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Cleveland 8, NY Yankees 4

Minnesota 6, Texas 3

Houston 4, Oakland 1

LA Angels 9, Chi White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, LA Dodgers 3

Washington 16, Milwaukee 8

Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

Chi Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 78, Dallas 68

Washington 107, Indiana 68

Las Vegas 100, Chicago 85

Phoenix 78, New York 72

Seattle 82, Minnesota 74

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

New Orleans 19, LA Chargers 17

Minnesota 25, Seattle 19

