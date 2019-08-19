Scoreboard roundup — 8/18/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
NY Mets 11, Kansas City 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 7, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4
Boston 13, Baltimore 7
Cleveland 8, NY Yankees 4
Minnesota 6, Texas 3
Houston 4, Oakland 1
LA Angels 9, Chi White Sox 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 5, LA Dodgers 3
Washington 16, Milwaukee 8
Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings
Arizona 6, San Francisco 1
Chi Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut 78, Dallas 68
Washington 107, Indiana 68
Las Vegas 100, Chicago 85
Phoenix 78, New York 72
Seattle 82, Minnesota 74
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
New Orleans 19, LA Chargers 17
Minnesota 25, Seattle 19
