Scoreboard roundup — 8/20/20

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2

Houston 10, Colorado 8

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 8

LA Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 2, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 8, Texas 7

Oakland 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 10, LA Angels 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 10, NY Yankees 5

Chi White Sox 9, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

NY Mets at Miami (Postponed)



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Miami 109, Indiana 100

Houston 111, Oklahoma City 98

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96

LA Lakers 111, Portland 88



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

NY Islanders 4, Washington 0

Dallas 7, Calgary 3



WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago 101 New York 85

Indiana 90, Seattle 84

Las Vegas 99, Connecticut 78

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 0, New England 0

Orlando City at Miami (Canceled)

FC Dallas at Houston (Canceled)

