ABC-National Sports 

Scoreboard roundup — 9/1/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 7, Oakland 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Texas 8, Boston 5(Bot 8th)

NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 0(Bot 2nd)

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma St.58, Central Michigan 44
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31
Wake Forest 44, VMI 10

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.