Scoreboard roundup — 9/1/22
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
Washington 7, Oakland 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Texas 8, Boston 5(Bot 8th)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
NY Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 2, Milwaukee 0(Bot 2nd)
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma St.58, Central Michigan 44
Pittsburgh 38, West Virginia 31
Wake Forest 44, VMI 10
