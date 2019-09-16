Scoreboard roundup — 9/10/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
INTERLEAGUE
LA Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 12, NY Yankees 11
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Chi White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland 8, LA Angels 0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
NY Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 9, Chi Cubs 8, 10 innings
