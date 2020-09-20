ABC-National Sports 

Scoreboard roundup — 9/14/20

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 6, Oakland 5
Oakland 9, Seattle 0
Chi White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinatti 9, Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, LA Dodgers 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (OT) (Dallas wins series 4-1)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 26, NY Giants 16
Tennessee 16, Denver 14

