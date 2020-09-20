Scoreboard roundup — 9/14/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Oakland 9, Seattle 0

Chi White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinatti 9, Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, LA Dodgers 2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Dallas 3, Vegas 2 (OT) (Dallas wins series 4-1)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 26, NY Giants 16

Tennessee 16, Denver 14

