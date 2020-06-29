Seattle's new NHL venue will be completely carbon neutral

ronniechua/iStockBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(SEATTLE) — Seattle’s new NHL expansion team will have a completely carbon-neutral venue to play in beginning in the 2021-22 season.

Amazon purchased the building’s naming rights, according to an announcement Thursday, and will call it Climate Pledge Arena. The company is modeling the hockey venue on The Climate Pledge, created by Amazon and Global Optimism, which calls on those who sign to be net zero carbon across businesses by 2040, NHL.com reports.



