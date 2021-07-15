See Ralph Lauren’s official 2021 Team USA Olympics opening ceremony uniforms

Instagram/@ralphlauren

(NEW YORK) — A little more than a week ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics, Ralph Lauren has revealed what Team USA athletes will be wearing for the opening ceremony.

The classic all-American look includes a navy blazer, a striped shirt, printed scarf, a striped belt and slim-cut denim pants. There were also protective face masks created to match the look, which incorporates rich hues of red, white and blue throughout.

With these new uniforms, the brand has also debuted its RL COOLING wearable technology, which has a self-regulating temperature cooling device that will be incorporated into Team USA’s flag bearer’s uniform during the opening ceremony parade.

David Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s chief branding and innovation officer and vice chairman of the board, said in a statement that the brand is celebrating “America’s pioneering spirit and tradition while embracing modernity and innovation.”

“Recognizing Tokyo’s summer heat, we sought to develop a solution for Team USA that fuses fashion and function — allowing them to look and feel their best on one of the world’s biggest stages,” Lauren said in a statement.

The fashion label initially started exploring thermal management systems within its apparel in 2018 with its heated jacket at the Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, an agency of the United States Department of Energy, suggests that personal thermal management is a portable and localized solution that, if scaled, has the potential to reduce the reliance on mass energy-intensive cooling systems, like HVAC systems, for personal comfort.

“Ralph Lauren’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable and functional outfits for Team USA athletes helps elevate their Games time experience,” Peter Zeytoonjian, senior vice president of consumer products at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties, said in a statement. “As our Olympic and Paralympic athletes step out on the global stage this summer, we’re proud to have the continued support of a brand whose thoughtful approach to how they can better serve our athletes uniquely benefits Team USA.”

In April, Ralph Lauren also revealed Team USA’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony uniforms, which include crisp white, blue and red looks and a drawstring jacket with an American flag on the sleeve, a Polo shirt, a striped belt and denim pants.

For anyone wanting to show their patriotic spirit, Ralph Lauren has also made its 2020 Team USA collection available to buy in select Ralph Lauren stores and online.

