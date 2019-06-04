Serena Williams becomes first athlete in Forbes' World's Richest Self-Made Women

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — It’s safe to say that Serena Williams is a major success both on and off the court.

The tennis star, fashion mogul and fierce mama made Forbes’ list of the World’s Richest Self-Made Women this month.

What’s more, Williams is the first athlete to ever be included on that list.

Forbes estimates Williams’ wealth to be $225 million, which the magazine reports she earned mostly off the court. In the past five years, she’s invested in 34 start-ups, with 60% of Williams’ investments going to companies led by women or people of color.

“What better way to preach that message?” Williams said to Forbes, referring to her investment portfolio.

In April, the tennis pro also launched her own brand, Serena Ventures, which helps to fund other start-ups and launch her own companies.

“I want to be a part of it,” Williams told Forbes. “I want to be in the infrastructure. I want to be the brand, instead of just being the face.”

Williams echoed similar sentiments on Tuesday in a new Instagram post showing off her Forbes Special Issue cover.

“Be the brand,” she wrote. “Starting @Serena and @Serena.Ventures are just a few steps. Honored to be the first athlete on @Forbes #SelfMadeWomen list.”

In addition to her recently launched fashion line, Serena, Williams is taking on the jewelry market as well. She plans to launch an S by Serena jewelry line this year and a line of beauty products in 2020.

As far as tennis, Williams told Forbes she’s she still focused and feels she has two or three more years left in the game.

“I am in no rush to get out of this sport,” she said.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.