Serena Williams dominates in first round of Australian Open

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images(MELBOURNE, Australia) — Serena Williams cruised to a first round victory in the Australian Open on Tuesday.

In her first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament since winning the title in 2017 while pregnant, Williams, 37, defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2. The match took just 49 minutes.

Williams will now face Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

