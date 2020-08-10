Series between Cardinals, Pirates postponed over coronavirus

33ft/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The three-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, scheduled for Monday through Wednesday in St. Louis, has been postponed due to the coronavirus, Major League Baseball officials announced Sunday.

The announcement follows the league’s decision on Friday to postpone games over the weekend between the Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, after the Cardinals reported additional positive coronavirus tests in their clubhouse.

“In light of the most recent positive test results, MLB and the [St. Louis] Club believe it is prudent to conduct additional testing while players and staff are quarantined before the team returns to play,” MLB officials said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Cardinals have not played since July 29 due to positive coronavirus tests.

