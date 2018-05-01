Shaquem Griffin drafted by Seattle Seahawks, reunited with twin brother Shaquill

Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Shaquem Griffin will be reunited with his twin brother in Seattle after the Seahawks drafted the linebacker at No. 141 in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

“I couldn’t breathe, I didn’t know what to say. I was trying to get the words out, but I couldn’t talk,” Griffin said on ESPN.

Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at 4 years old because of amniotic band syndrome, played alongside his twin brother Shaquill at UCF until Shaquill was selected by the Seahawks in 2017.

Griffin impressed at this year’s NFL scouting combine, completing the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, the event’s fastest by a linebacker in 15 years. Using a prosthetic on his left arm, he also benched 225 pounds 20 times.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.