Simone Biles poses with mom, sister for Athleta ‘Power of We’ campaign

Athleta

(NEW YORK) — Athleta debuted its first major campaign with Simone Biles on Wednesday, and it’s centered around those nearest and dearest to her.

The retailer’s latest “The Power of We” launch, shot in Biles’ hometown of Spring, Texas, captures portraits of the gymnast alongside her mother, sister, teammates and coaches.

It also serves and is symbolic of Athleta’s “Power of She” mission to ignite a community of active, healthy and confident women and girls who empower each other to reach their limitless potential.

Athleta announced Biles as one of its newest ambassadors in April with plans to expand the mission of fostering community, igniting activity and inspiring the next generation to be the best version of themselves.

“I am where I am today because my community has supported me to be my best, most confident self on and off the mat,” Biles shared in a statement. “Athleta shares that value of community, and we had so much fun creating this campaign that celebrates the importance of connection and support.”

Throughout the campaign images, Biles is seen wearing a cropped Athleta tank and lilac-toned leggings.

The activewear brand tapped some of Biles’ community to find out more about the star gymnast, and everyone from her mother to coach had inspiring things to say.

“She has grown to become an amazing young independent lady who still relies on her people,” Biles’ coach Cecile Landi said in a statement. “She isn’t afraid of speaking up, telling her truth and sticking to it to make changes for the better for women all around the world. She is a true role model and inspiration. She is using her power for greater things.”

When her mom was asked to share an “insider Simone tip,” she revealed that Biles would journal and write down her goals for the rest of the year (long- and short-term) at the beginning of each year when she was younger.

The new “Power of We” campaign starring Biles and her tribe was developed in partnership with creative agency YARD and will appear across Athleta’s retail, print, digital and social media platforms.

