Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dead at 60

Archivo El Grafico/Getty ImagesBy CARMEN COX, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his longtime agent, Matias Morla, confirmed Wednesday.

The legendary midfielder and manager suffered cardiac arrest while at home, the BBC reports.

Maradona had recently undergone a successful brain surgery and was released from hospitalization Nov. 11, according to ESPN.

The Argentine Football Association president, Claudio Tapia, shared condolences in a public statement Wednesday, saying the organization “expressed its deepest pain at the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You’ll always be in our hearts.”

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez mourned Maradona on Twitter, writing,”You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life.”

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos. Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

The Argentinian national team also posted a tribute on Twitter:

Hasta siempre, Diego. Serás #Eterno en cada corazón del planeta fútbol. pic.twitter.com/jcsGP3GlNI — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 25, 2020

Maradona was captain Argentina one the 1986 World Cup. He later played for Barcelona and Napoli, winning 2 Series A titles with the Italian team.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.