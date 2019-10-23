Soccer star Alex Morgan is pregnant with a baby girl

iStock(NEW YORK) — Soccer star Alex Morgan has other types of kicks on her mind these days — she’s pregnant!

The U.S. women’s national team co-captain and her husband, fellow soccer player Serva Carrasco, announced Tuesday that they’re expecting a baby girl in April 2020.

A source close to Morgan confirmed that the Orlando Pride forward will intends to compete in the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo.

This will be the first child for the couple who married in 2014.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon,” Morgan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with her husband.

“Can’t wait to meet my baby girl,” added Carrasco in his own post.

Morgan, 30, made headlines earlier this year when she helped lead the national team to the country’s second straight FIFA Women’s World Cup championship, and advocated for equal pay along the way. According to a lawsuit obtained by The New York Times Morgan and her teammates filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging gender discrimination.

“We are standing up for what we believe in,” Morgan told Vogue magazine, “and we’re standing up for other women in sports who aren’t getting opportunities or respect around the world.”

