Soccer star Alex Morgan recovering from COVID-19, she says

artisteer/iStockBy Good Morning America, GMA

(LOS ANGELES) — Soccer star Alex Morgan contracted COVID-19 while in California over the holidays, she revealed Tuesday.

Morgan, a co-captain of the U.S. Women’s National Team, tweeted that her family has also tested positive, adding that everyone is “in good spirits and recovering well.”

Morgan is married to fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco. Last May they welcomed their daughter, Charlie.

“After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer’s return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my team,” she wrote.

my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year. (2/2) — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) January 5, 2021

Last year, Morgan, 31, relocated to England, where she played several games with Tottenham Hotspur Women. However, it was confirmed in December that she would be returning to the U.S., where she is a member of the Orlando Pride.

The USWNT will announce the roster for its January camp soon; it is unclear whether Morgan will be a participant.

A stay-at-home order has been in place in California since early December, and all residents have been asked to remain at home except to go to work and to run necessary errands. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines prior to the holidays advising all Americans that “postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.