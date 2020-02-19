Soccer star Alex Morgan shares hopes for her unborn daughter

Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Soccer star Alex Morgan has won big both on and off the field.

Morgan, a member of the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s National Team, is expecting her first child — a daughter — this year, and said that while she’s enjoyed her pregnancy, “I am ready for her to come out soon!”

Morgan’s due date is in April.

“Taking a step back from soccer is a little different for me, but I am enjoying it,” Morgan told ABC Nes’ Good Morning America. “I hope that she’s born into a world that she can accomplish much bigger and better things that I’m ever capable of.”

Morgan, 30, and her husband, fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco, 32, married in 2014 and announced last October that they were expecting a baby girl. In her interview with GMA, which took place at the Polka Dot Summit — an event in Burbank, California, focused on positivity, presented by Create and Cultivate and Disney — Morgan said that family has always been important to her.

“I think I have a pretty positive mindset because of my family. I just have a huge support system, which keeps me going. It keeps me motivated and, in turn, keeps me positive,” she said.

It also doesn’t hurt that professionally, she’s living out a dream she’s had since childhood, she added.

However, Morgan and her teammates are also looking to improve the working conditions for themselves and for the women who will follow in their footsteps. Last year, 28 members of the U.S. Women’s National Team filed a lawsuit against The United States Soccer Federation for gender discrimination, citing unequal pay.

A trial has been set for May 5, just weeks before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo begin. At the time of Morgan’s pregnancy announcement last October, a source told GMA that she planned to participate in the Games.

“I think it’s important just to stand up for yourself and stand up for the people around you that are in similar situations,” Morgan said of the class action lawsuit. “We’re stronger in numbers and so just having an entire team together fighting for something that we’ve been discriminated against for so long is just kind of a story that I want to share with people.”

