Soccer star Daniel Sturridge pleads for return of missing pup

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Daniel Sturridge, who made 18 appearances last season with Liverpool F.C. in England’s top soccer league, is pleading for the return of his beloved Lucci, who apparently was stolen from his home in The Hollywood Hills.

“I’m not even trying to find out who did it. It doesn’t matter to me. I just want the dog back,” Sturridge said in an interview with ABC News’ Good Morning America. “I know there’s a lot of dog lovers out there … dogs are considered family members.”

Sturridge said that when he walked into his home he was surprised not to be greeted by the pup, and then he noticed broken glass while walking around his kitchen.

“Walked into the house, didn’t see the dog greeting us at the door,” he told GMA, “and everyone was like, ‘Yo where’s Lucci?'”

Sturridge and his girlfriend checked upstairs and noticed that some of her bags and purses were missing.

“You know,” he added, “if you break into a house, why would you take the dog?”

Sturridge, a forward, has 76 goals and 21 assists in 218 career appearances in the English Premier League.

