Sports gambling will be legal in Indiana later this year

Pgiam/iStock(NEW YORK) — Sports gambling will soon be legal in Indiana.

Beginning in July, anyone 21 years old and over will be allowed to legally gamble on sports in the Hoosier State.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the new gaming bill into law on Wednesday, the last day to act on the measure. Had he not signed the bill, it would’ve become legal anyway.

In a statement, Holcomb said “this legislation will spur positive economic growth for our state and for an industry that employs over 11,000 Hoosiers.”

“Additionally, it will bring in new revenue and create hundreds of new jobs – both permanent and in construction,” he added.

