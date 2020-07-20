Sports News

NFL responds to allegations against league’s Washington DC organization

NBA star Jrue Holiday donates remaining 2020 salary to social justice causes

Former female employees of NFL’s Washington, DC team allege sexual harassment

How US women’s national soccer team players are helping fellow female entrepreneurs

Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies home games to proceed without fans in 2020

NFL’s Washington Redskins to change name following years of backlash

Diamond Images/Getty ImagesBY: KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The NFL addressed sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations against the league’s Washington D.C. team in a tweet Friday morning.

The response from the league came less than 24 hours after a new report by The Washington Post that claimed fifteen women, who previously worked for the NFL organization, have alleged sexual harassment and verbal abuse by former scouts and members of owner Daniel Snyder’s “inner circle.”

“These matters as reported are serious, disturbing and contrary to the NFL’s values. Everyone in the NFL has the right to work in an environment free from any and all forms of harassment,” the NFL said in the statement.

“Washington has engaged outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. The club has pledged that it will give its full cooperation to the investigator and we expect the club and all employees to do so,” the league continued.

The league added that it “will meet with the attorneys upon the conclusion of their investigation and take any action based on the findings.”

Emily Applegate, who started working for the team in 2014 told the Washington Post that the former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman, launched “expletive-laced tirades” and also explained her allegations on “Good Morning America” Friday.

“I, in my time there, dealt with a lot of verbal harassment sexually and not sexually,” Applegate said. “So not only was I being hit on, but I also was being just berated and spoken down to, degraded on a daily basis.”

While there were no allegations against the team owner, Snyder released a statement Friday after the Post said he and former general manager Bruce Allen declined several interview requests.

“The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society,” Snyder said, according to ESPN. “This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach [Ron] Rivera earlier this year.”

Three people who the paper cited as accused of misconduct departed the team within the past week; longtime radio play-by-play announcer and senior vice president Larry Michael, former director of pro personnel Alex Santos and former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II.

Others named, according to the Post, include former president of business operations Dennis Greene and former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman. The allegations spanned from 2006 to 2009.

The team has hired D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson and her firm Wilkinson Walsh LLP “to conduct a thorough independent review of this matter and help the team set new employee standards for the future,” it said in a statement to the Post.

Wilkinson previously represented the NFL in a suit that challenged the league’s Sunday Ticket Package and successfully represented Major League Baseball and the NCAA in class-action suits. She also assisted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process in addressing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The allegations against Washington follow the team’s announcement Monday to change its name and logo after a review launched July 3.

Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesBY: HALEY YAMADA, ABC NEWS

(ORLANDO) — New Orleans Pelicans star Jrue Holiday said he’ll donate the rest of his paychecks for the NBA’s 2019-2020 season to help launch a social justice fund.

“Today we announced that I have pledged the remainder of my 2020 NBA salary as a progressive step toward combating systemic racism as well as social and economic inequality that continues to prevent Black communities from upward mobility,” Holiday wrote on Instagram, along with the logo to The Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Justice Impact Fund, a collaboration with his wife and former U.S. women’s soccer team player Lauren Holiday.

According to the post, the fund will assist “Black-led nonprofits, programs and institutions of higher learning” in New Orleans, as well as the Los Angeles area and Indianapolis, where Jrue Holiday and Lauren Holiday are from, respectively. Funds will also be given out to Black-owned businesses in “10 cities that have been devastated by the impact of COVID-19, but are now known to have received less than 2% of the Paycheck Protection Program loans provided.”

“Honestly, when it came down to it, it was me and my wife talking about what we could do to kind of further this movement and progression and being able to help out our community and just being able to help,” Jrue Holiday told ESPN.

“My wife said, ‘I think you should do this and you should do the rest of your salary.’ That’s a great idea. Because we want to make an impact,” he added to ESPN. “God has blessed us with so much. We know a couple of things that are important are time and money, and right now, we have both. To be able to give away our money to help further this movement and Black-owned businesses that have taken a hit in COVID-19, to us, it felt like the perfect time and opportunity.”

The website for the fund says that up to $5 million will be committed, with $1.5 million dedicated to nonprofits in New Orleans, $1 million to nonprofits in Indianapolis and $1.5 million to nonprofits in Los Angeles and Compton, California. Another $1 million will be awarded to Black-owned small business owners and $500,000 to the [historically Black colleges and universities].

“With everything going on in this world, it made me and my wife realize that we aren’t invested in our community as we feel we should be,” Jrue Holiday said to ESPN. “This is one of those times to really, even though it’s kind of a kick in the pants, you kind of feel like I should’ve known this or I should’ve been doing this before. But you’re never too late. This is our time to contribute.”

Jrue and Lauren Holiday met as students at the University of California, Los Angeles and married in July 2013. In 2016, the couple gave birth to their first daughter, Jrue Tyler Holiday.

On June 29, Lauren Holiday, who is white, released a powerful open letter via The Players’ Tribune headlined “I’ve Stayed Silent for Way Too Long,” detailing the racism Jrue has faced over the course of their interracial relationship.

“And I’ve been thinking a lot lately, as I guess a mom does, about the world our kids are going to grow up in. I’ve been thinking a lot about the meaning of certain things. About what it means to raise a daughter growing up to be a black woman in America — and soon a son who will grow up to be a black man in America,” wrote the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who revealed in the letter that she’s pregnant with a boy. “We owe our voices — and, more than that, we owe our actions. We’ve owed for a while … and we’ll owe for as long as it takes to make it right. So let’s get to work.”

artisteer/iStock

By ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — More than a dozen former female employees for the NFL’s Washington, D.C. franchise claim they were sexually harassed and verbally abused while working for the team, The Washington Post reports.

The former staffers say the toxic work environment and sexual harassment went on from 2006 through 2019.

No allegations have been made against owner Daniel Snyder and former general manager Bruce Allen.



Watch the report from ABC’s Good Morning America for more:

Michael Janosz/ISI Photos/Getty ImagesBy CATHERINE THORBECKE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The athletes on the U.S. women’s national soccer team have spent their whole careers disrupting the status quo and fighting for women. Now, some of the players are turning their efforts off the pitch to help mentor fellow female entrepreneurs as they navigate the unprecedented coronavirus-induced financial crisis.

“Being on the U.S. women’s national team, you kind of get passed this torch,” Christen Press, a forward on the squad, told ABC News. “And the fight for equity and challenging the norm of, you know, the expectation of what a women can and cannot do is just … part of the job you do on that team.”

Fresh off their World Cup win in 2019, the women returned to home to fight U.S. soccer’s governing body in court with a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and unequal pay, sparking a national debate about how the nation values female athletes. The U.S. women’s national soccer team has won four World Cups — a global record. The U.S. men’s soccer team did not qualify for the most recent men’s World Cup in 2018.

In addition to their legal battle, Press and fellow forward Tobin Heath also co-founded the lifestyle company re-inc (stylized in lowercase and short for “reimagining incorporated”) with fellow teammate Megan Rapinoe and retired player Meghan Klingenberg as a way to own and capitalize on their success after the World Cup. The brand sells sustainable clothing and aims to create “customizable products, art, and experiences” over the next few years, according to its website.

“We started re-inc with a thought [that] we will always be fighting against infrastructures and powers of status quo,” Press said. “But with our own business re-inc, we’re like, ‘What can we fight for? How can we flip that on its head and both fight against what exists but also create and build new, you know, anti-racist, you know, gender-free structures, that support different groups of people?'”

Press and Heath said they have already encountered their fair share of obstacles operating a business, especially one that they are trying to hold to such high standards. Now, the two women are devoting their efforts to mentoring the 15 winners of the 2020 Stacy’s Rise Project, which spotlights female small business owners who are also trying to use their platforms to enact change in their communities.

“We want to make an impact that’s going to last and and this is a space that we really want to give into, which is female entrepreneurship, because we just believe that there’s so much abundance there,” Heath told ABC News.

“There is a real need for females to be represented in this space,” she added.

The Rise Project, sponsored by the snack maker Stacy’s, selected the 15 women entrepreneurs out of more than 1,600 applicants and will provide them with $10,000 grants, marketing assistance and executive mentorship. The women entrepreneurs range from running a Black-owned conscientious candle-making shop to creating eco-friendly feminine hygiene products.

Similar to many of the Stacy’s Rise Project winners, Heath said that with re-inc, their goal has always been “challenging that status quo” every step of the way — from how they do business and within their corporate leadership, to how they make products.

“By existing, we want to encourage others to exist in that space and give them the opportunity to exist in that space,” Heath said.

“When it comes to the challenges of being an entrepreneur and a female, specifically a female entrepreneur, it’s something that we really have been living for a long time in a different pool,” she added. “And we’re bringing those same kind of qualities into this — and the same kind of adventure and attitude and kind of ‘Never Say Die’ fight that we all have.”

Heath also noted that “there are just so many parallels between sport and business.”

In her soccer career, Heath said she relied on veteran players to teach her the ropes of how to be a professional athlete, adding, “I’ve learned in business that this is essential as well, through mentors and mentorship.”

“I spent my whole life as a soccer player and I’ve honed every skill, I continue to hone them, you can never be good enough,” Heath said. “And in business, there are a lot of things that that I’m learning, and I think it’s interesting because … this idea of ‘team,’ is so much more powerful.”

“We were kind of built for her challenges, and they certainly exist in the business world,” Heath said. “And for female entrepreneurs, there’s a lot.”

Press added that when they started re-inc, “we had this idea, like, more diversity in leadership positions creates a better world, you know, so it’s like, simple, we’ll go and we’ll do better.”

“But it’s so hard,” she said, noting how even their goal of making completely sustainable clothing ran into “challenge after challenge after challenge.”

Still, Press said the advice she would give to young female entrepreneurs is the same advice that her teammate and now business partner, Heath, gave her.

“When things are getting harder, you know you’re going in the right direction,” Press said. “The air’s thinnest at the top of the mountain, so like when you’re hitting those challenges, that’s when you know you’re doing the right thing.”

When challenges mount, Press said her advice is to “embrace the thin air” and know “you’re going in the right direction and you’ll hit the peak.”

The attitude of perseverance is something the women have proven through their victories on the pitch but continues to be tested as their legal battle wages on. In May, a judge dismissed the gender discrimination lawsuit, though the women have vowed to appeal.

“As long as I’ve been on this team, we’ve been a part of a fight for gender equity and fair treatment, and I think it will be a fight that we’re in for a very long time,” Press said of the lawsuit.

“It was never going to be easy,” she said. “If it was easy, then we wouldn’t have to fight it.”

Press noted that times are changing, citing the increased support in recent months for the Black Lives Matter protests and in recent years for her team’s fight for gender equity in sports.

“It’s really a time for everyone to reset social norms and start to build a better world, and I feel like these unusual circumstances that we’re in have really given people the space to think about what is right and what needs to happen and what kind of world we want to live in,” Press said.

“It’s actually makes me quite hopeful for the future of our case for the future of the world,” she added. “It’s really, really a powerful time to create change.”

Allen Kee / ESPN ImagesBy CARMEN J. COX, ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia sports fans won’t be in the stands watching their beloved Phillies or Eagles when they play at home in 2020. City officials made the call, citing safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Eagles are still going to be allowed to play, although without crowds. The Phillies will continue to be allowed to play, although without crowds,” managing director Brian Abernathy said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

While the city’s health commissioner Thomas Farley said he agrees baseball and football games can safely go on in accordance with safety protocols established by both leagues, he believes adding fans in the stands would increase the heath risk significantly.

“I do not think they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there,” he said, according to the Inquire. “I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not [have] crowds.”

The Inquirer reported Monday that the Phillies would play without spectators at Citizens Bank Park.

The Eagles have not publicly commented, but NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said decisions about fan attendance at games will be made only “on a market-by-market basis.”

