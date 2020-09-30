Steelers-Titans game rescheduled to allow time for more COVID-19 tests
By ABC NEWS
(NEW YORK) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game, originally set for Sunday, will be rescheduled to allow more time for daily COVID-19 testing, the NFL said Wednesday.
ESPN reported that four Titans players and five team personnel members tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
The game will be played on Monday or Tuesday, the NFL said in a statement.
The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans over the weekend, have not reported any COVID-19 cases, an NFL spokesperson told ESPN.
