Students from LeBron James' school surprised with free college tuition for 4 years

iStock(AKRON, Ohio) — Students from LeBron James’ I Promise School in Ohio received the surprise of a lifetime that will make the next move in their education a slam dunk.

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced Wednesday that it will provide four years of free tuition for eligible students in the school’s first graduating class in partnership with Kent State University.

The group of high school juniors from the NBA superstar’s public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, visited Kent State University where university officials spoke to the room of eager students.

“You are Mr. LeBron James’ first class, his first love, it all started because of you,” Melody Tankersley, interim senior vice president and provost at KSU, said.

Todd Diacon, KSU president, helped to reveal the big surprise, asking the students to retrieve an envelope that was under their chairs.

Inside every envelope was a card from the school that read, “Kent State guarantees your tuition free for four years! You will also receive free room and meal plan for your first year.”

“We are doing this because we know of the transformative power of a higher education and a college degree, but most of all we’re doing this because you guys have demonstrated over the past several years that you have the grit, that you have the determination, that you have the dreams to succeed,” Diacon said.

The Lakers star retweeted multiple videos from the I Promise School and his foundation to help share the good news.

James first opened the public school in 2018 through the LeBron James Family Foundation to help at-risk youth.

