Suns lose Šarić to ACL injury

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — Phoenix has announced forward/center Dario Šarić tore his ACL during game one of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

The team said he is out indefinitely.

The injury happened late in the first quarter when Šarić drove the lane and his right knee appeared to buckle when he planted his feet in the paint.

He checked out of the game and could be seen limping to the locker room.

“It’s just one of those situations that literally breaks your heart,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Dario is a guy that I’ve been with twice. I coached him in Philly, and to get a chance to be with him here, he’s what Suns basketball is about. Hard worker, unbelievable guy, and he was so looking forward to playing in these Finals.”

Saric averaged 4.5 points in 10.5 minutes of action during the post-season.

