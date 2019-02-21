Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim hits, kills pedestrian: Police

Rich Barnes/Getty Images(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian late Wednesday night on a Syracuse, New York, road, according to local police.

Boeheim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Syracuse Police said in a news release.

The coach underwent “field sobriety and alco-sensor tests” which “were negative for any signs of impairment,” according to police.

The deadly accident took place around 11:20 p.m.

The victim, 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez of Syracuse, had been in a car that lost control on the highway, hitting a guard rail. The car was in the middle of the road when the accident occurred, according to police.

Jiminez and his passengers were walking along the highway when Boeheim allegedly noticed the vacant vehicle and tried to avoid it, according to police.

“As a result, the driver, James Boeheim, 74, struck the victim who was standing on the side of the road,” according to the police statement.

No tickets have been issued, the police department said.

Boeheim’s speed was not immediately clear, according to police, but Onondaga County Didstrict Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told ABC Syracuse affiliate WSYR the coach was driving at an appropriate speed.

The crash came shortly after Syracuse won its home game against the University of Louisville.

“We are saddened by the death of a member of our Central New York community,” Syracuse Athletics Director John Wildhack said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to all impacted by this tragic accident.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.