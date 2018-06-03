Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper cancer free following chemotherapy

33ft/iStock/Thinkstock(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) — Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper completed his final round of chemotherapy on Friday and received a clean bill of health, his father told Syracuse.com.

Culpepper was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year. He underwent 100 total hours of chemotherapy. After receiving the good news, Culpepper rang a bell at the Tampa, Fla. cancer center where he received treatment, a typical celebration for cancer treatments.

Culpepper started Syracuse’s final game last season, completing 24 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

This spring, after being told he would not be able to play in the team’s spring scrimmage, Culpepper did participate in the final drive. That drive ended with a touchdown pass.

Culpepper plans to return to the Syracuse campus for summer workouts. He is expected to be the backup to senior Eric Dungey.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.