Team USA guard Zach Levine enters health and safety protocols, not traveling with team

matimix/iStock

(LAS VEGAS) — Team USA and Chicago Bulls guard Zach Levine has entered health and safety protocols and will not travel with the team to Tokyo, according to USA Basketball.

USA Basketball said they hope Levine can join the team later this week.

Levine is the third player on Team USA to be entered into the health and safety protocols. Washington guard Bradley Beal was forced to leave the team and Detroit guard Jerami Grant was placed in contact tracing quarantine for four days.

The team will now travel with just eight players, according to ESPN. The team is still waiting on Suns guard Devin Booker, Bucks forward Kris Middleton, and guard Jrue Holiday. The three are playing in the NBA Finals. Milwaukee is leading 3-2 with game six Tuesday night.

