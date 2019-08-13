Teen phenom Coco Gauff gets US Open wild card entry

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tennis phenom Coco Gauff has been granted a wild card entry to the final Grand Slam of the year, the U.S. Open.

The decision was announced by the USTA on Tuesday, with the release of the women’s singles main draw and qualifying wild card entrants. The 15-year-old Gauff became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon earlier this summer.

In 2017, Gauff was the youngest ever finalist in the U.S. Open girls singles event as a 13-year-old.

Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, beating Venus Williams in the first round and becoming a fan favorite in the process.

The U.S. Open begins on August 26.

