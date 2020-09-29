Tennessee Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN ImagesBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The National Football League announced Tuesday that three players for the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 along with five of the team’s non-player personnel.

As a result, the Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting Tuesday. The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement Tuesday. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

