Tennis phenom's parents relive daughter's historic Wimbledon match

ABC News(LONDON) — Cori “Coco” Gauff at just 15 years old became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon. And on Monday, the Florida teen beat her idol, Venus Williams.

Her parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, appeared on ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss what it was like to see their daughter, ranked No. 313 in the world, take on Williams, ranked No. 44.

Watch their interview with GMA below:

