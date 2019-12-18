Terry Francona’s stolen World Series rings recovered

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Two World Series rings belonging to former Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona have been recovered after they were reported stolen in Arizona last month, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday night.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department said Jamey Estep, 33, was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the case and charged with 2nd Degree Burglary, Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Property.

The rings, from Boston’s 2004 and 2007 World Series wins, were reported stolen on Nov. 7. The sheriff’s department said the rings “were discovered to have been sold to a sports memorabilia store in Phoenix.”

Francona, 60, led the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011. He is now the manager for the Cleveland Indians, a position he’s held since 2013.

