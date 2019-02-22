Texas Longhorns leading scorer suspended indefinitely for violating team rules

Photo by Eric Lars Bakke / ESPN Images(AUSTIN, Texas) — The Texas Longhorns basketball program announced an indefinite suspension for leading scorer Kerwin Roach II on Friday, following a violation of team rules.

Roach, a senior, was averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

He was previously suspended for the first game of the season for a separate violation of team rules. Roach was also suspended for the season opener in 2016-2017 for another violation.

The school did not release any further information about Roach’s latest suspension. The Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

