Thunder’s Russell Westbrook extends triple-double record to 11 games

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW ORLEANS) — Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook extended his NBA record of consecutive triple-doubles to 11 games Thursday.

The 30-year-old point guard finished the night with 44 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but it wasn’t enough to help his team fend off the New Orleans Pelicans, who won 131-122.

Earlier this week, Westbrook broke Wilt Chamberlain’s record of nine consecutive triple-doubles, set back in 1968.

So far this season, Westbrook leads the NBA with 24 triple-doubles.

