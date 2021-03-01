Tiger Woods breaks silence after crash

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The MatchBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Tiger Woods tweeted a message of love after fans and fellow golfers took to the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship wearing his signature Sunday red as a tribute to the star athlete.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted Sunday evening. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Woods’ message of gratitude comes just days after the 45-year-old golfer underwent emergency surgery for injuries he suffered in a serious car accident. Woods is still hospitalized and recovering in southern California.

Watch the report from ABC’s Good Morning America:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.