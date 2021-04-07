Tiger Woods’ car crash caused by speed: Sheriff

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty ImagesBy Emily Shapiro, ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Speed caused the rollover car crash that left Tiger Woods seriously injured, Los Angeles County authorities said Wednesday.

The accident was also due to Woods’ “inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference.

Woods was driving at an estimated 84 to 87 mph during the Feb. 23 accident in Southern California, Villanueva said.

It’s believed that Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake, Capt. James Powers said.

The car was moving at 75 mph when Woods struck a tree, the sheriff said.

Woods was speeding but the decision was made not to issue a citation, the sheriff said. No one witnessed the crash and Woods did not receive any special treatment from police, Villanueva said.

The golfing great showed no signs of impairment, Villanueva added.

Villanueva said last month that the cause of the crash had been determined and the investigation had concluded.

Woods’ team gave permission for the details to be released, Villanueva said Wednesday, adding that under California law, these reports are confidential unless the release is approved by those involved.

Woods was alone, driving a 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV, when he crashed on the border of Rolling Hills estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

The vehicle hit the center median, crossed into the opposite lane and then hit the curb and a tree, the sheriff said in February. The GV80 rolled over several times and was found several hundred feet away from the center divider with a deployed airbag.

In February the sheriff said no charges were anticipated against Woods, calling the crash “purely an accident.”

Woods, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a hospital where he underwent a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle, officials said. Days later he was moved to another hospital for follow-up procedures.

Woods said in a March 16 statement that he was back home in Florida and continuing his recovery.

Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy said at Tuesday’s Masters news conference that he’s visited Woods and described him as in “decent spirits.”

“He’s fully focused on the recovery process,” McIlroy said. “And I feel like he’s mentally strong enough to get through that. And once he does, broken bones heal, and he’s just got to take it step by step.”

